For reasons that defy understanding, Ben Affleck is choosing this moment to process his divorce from Jennifer Garner. In conversation with Howard Stern, Affleck reflected on his alcohol misuse and how his marriage and children contributed to it. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,” he told Stern.

Advertisement

While I understand that the first step is acknowledging one has a problem, perhaps placing some of the blame for that problem on your children and doing so in an extremely public forum isn’t the way to go? Maybe I’m wrong!

Affleck managed to clean it up a bit by heaping praise on Garner saying how great of a mother she is and how much he respects her. The two have certainly been through the wringer with each other but at least they are managing to keep it cute for the sake of their children who are now old enough to read all of the misleading headlines that have been circulating as of late.