Image: Backgrid USA

This was bound to happen, but I didn’t expect it to happen now. Six months after they broke up, and just a few weeks after they were spotted “hanging out” again, iced coffee connoisseur Ben Affleck and ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus are “totally back on,” according to Us Weekly.

Shookus was reportedly the one to reach back out after the breakup, which happened around the same time Affleck went into rehab for alcohol addiction, where he completed a 40-day program. He’s been doing well, looking buff, and when the two were spotted hanging out again earlier this month, the narrative was that they’re just friends, and getting back together didn’t make sense right now. Wrong!

According to Us Weekly, Shookus and Affleck just didn’t want to say it at first, but things have been “easy” between the two of them and “they’ve picked up right where they left off.” A nice little development. Congrats to the happy couple.

[Us Weekly]

Tristan Thompson, banished from Calabasas after he allegedly cheated on baby mama Khloe Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods, saw a smoldering going-out pic Kardashian posted on Instagram and reader, he smashed that like button.



Advertisement

Will it do any good? Probably not, but maybe that’s all he can do for now—as Woods and Kardashian plot out their next moves in this very public and escalating family drama. Kardashian is either totally done with Thompson, or this is an all elaborate show for the fans to eat up and doesn’t mean anything at all, and they’ll be back together in six months. Only one way to find out.

[E! Online]

Jennifer Esposito can’t believe everyone made such a big deal over a two-letter comment she left on David Spade’s Instagram of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Honestly, same—and I was one of the people who wrote about it.



Advertisement