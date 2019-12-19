Beloved Regional Chain Wawa Data Breach Exposed 'Potentially All' Locations' Customer Data

Photo : JIM WATSON ( AFP via Getty Images )

Wawa, the r egional sandwich shop (that also sells gas), announced Thursday that a more than nine-month malware attack struck the company this year. CBS News reported that “potentially all” locations were infected, potentially exposing names, credit and debit card numbers, and expiration dates.

Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens wrote that the breach occurred on the “payment processing servers” from March 4 until Dec. 12. “At this time, we believe this malware no longer poses a risk to Wawa customers using payment cards at Wawa, and this malware never posed a risk to our ATM cash machines,” Gheysens wrote.

The company has yet to announce how many customers were affected by the data breach, but there are more than 850 locations on the East Coast.

“I apologize deeply to all of you, our friends and neighbors, for this incident. You are my top priority and are critically important to all of the nearly 37,000 associates at Wawa,” Gheysens wrote.

It turns out 24-hour access to gas, hoagies, and coffee comes at a price.