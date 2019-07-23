Image: Getty

Bella Thorne—hero to the people—has heard the pleas of the suffering masses and stopped by Good Morning America to address this country directly. In an interview with Juju Chang, she shared her journey from bisexuality to pansexuality:



“I’m actually pansexual and I didn’t know that. Somebody explained to me really thoroughly what that is. [...] You like beings. You life what you like. Doesn’t have to be a girl or a guy or a he or she or they or this or that. It’s literally you like personality. You just like a being.”

She also discussed the pressure she feels to post “sexy” photos, but what really caught my attention was the admission that “Bella Thorne” is a persona. “[She’s] this redhead, wild, crazy, wildchild,” according to Thorne. The “real” Thorne, alternatively, is a girl “who’s in a lot of pain,” which stems, she said, from a childhood where abuse was normalized. Thankfully, she also admitted to working through those feelings and stumbling on the aspects of herself that bring her happiness.

“I’m doing a lot of writing, writing and directing, and that definitely when I feel most happy. So I think I have to go more towards that, because I like to be happy.”

Good Morning America immediately cut away from this to explain that fans of Bella Thorne “shouldn’t worry” because she still has acting projects in the works. The jarring reminder, while tone deaf, is expected of daytime television. Regardless, don’t forget to pick up Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray as part of Dirt Bag’s Totally Official Summer Book Club! [People]

Kyle Richards has some thoughts about sensitivity and plates. Luckily, if you’re an uncomfortably strange man with a camera in parking lot—she might tell you about them! Speaking with TMZ outside, Richards was asked about a line of plates involving recommended portion sizes that were recently pulled from Macys shelves.



The fact that Richards was even “interviewed” about the plates is mind-boggling. What a strange inquiry for a mid-tier reality television star in a strip mall parking lot somewhere in Los Angeles! Unfortunately, she spends far too long indulging the man while he sets the trap around her car. Just before she closes the door, she blurts out: “I think everybody is too sensitive!” You should’ve shut the door faster, Kyle, because now I have no choice but to write about it!



The problem with the plates is not a joke. It’s the normalization of arbitrary dieting restrictions and that often lead to disordered eating in women surrounded by them. The “ironic” plates are also tacky, a crime for which there is no punishment great enough. [TMZ]

