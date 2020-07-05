Bassnectar Says He's 'Stepping Back' From His Career After Multiple Fans Accuse Him of Sexual Misconduct

Image : Mark Davis/Getty Images for Coachella ( Getty Images )

DJ Bassnectar says he is “stepping back” from his career, after multiple people came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

Billboard reports that there are a number of accounts circulating online accusing Bassnectar, real name Lorin Ashton, of preying on and assaulting fans, a number of whom say they were underaged at the time. Before the allegations started circulating loudly, Bassnectar put out a statement on Twitter encouraging men in positions of power, particularly those in the EDM scene, to hold themselves accountable for their actions and their mistakes, all the while claiming his “own romantic relationships and interactions have been positive, consensual, legal and loving.”

Based on some of the stories Instagram account @evidenceagainstbassnectar has collected, that seems like it might not be the case. And now, Bassnectar’s out of the scene...at least for a bit.

“I am stepping back from my career and I am stepping down from my position of power and privilege in this community because I want to take responsibility and accountability,” he said in a statement, also posted to Twitter. “I feel intense compassion for anyone I may have hurt. I truly hope you allow me a chance to work together toward healing.”

He also denied the allegations, though in this case, the actions are speaking pretty loud:

Your EDM says Bassnectar also denied the allegations in a private Facebook group, claiming he was “proud to be an ally of women and stand in solidarity with victims.” He claimed that the accusations came from women he “met on the road,” and that “any relationship in that context had the potential to get complicated, misconstrued, or cause unintentional emotional harm to others.”

You can read more of the allegations against him here.