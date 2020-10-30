Bank Notes, Vegetables, and KFC: This Month With the Royals

Love to Inspect the Money

Image : Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Not to be outdone by the young people, Charles and Camilla had their own field trip. Specifically, they went to the Headquarters of the Bank of England to learn about what the Bank is doing to shore up the British economy during coronavirus. Vanity Fair reports:

Charles also signed a promissory note worth £1 million, a royal tradition that Queen Elizabeth has participated in since she was a child. According to the Daily Mail’s Rebecca English, Camilla used the signing as the moment to crack a joke. When the duchess was told that the note would be held in a vault for safe-keeping, she said, “So, I can’t pop it into my handbag?”

Also, they inspected some money. An absolutely classic royal photo op.