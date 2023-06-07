Balint is correct. Trans people—adults and children, but especially minors—are being used as a bogeyman by conservative activists. Their hateful efforts have resulted in more than 400 anti-LGBTQ bills being introduced in state legislatures across the country this year. In 2018, there were 42. Eighteen states now restrict trans children’s healthcare.

There is no reason that the health of children (trans or otherwise) should be brought during a congressional hearing on ESG efficacy—unless it’s about businesses making amends for knowingly polluting water ways and air or leaving harmful additives in food and toys.

It’s gratifying to see at least one lawmaker call bullshit on this Republican distraction.