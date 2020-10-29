Bachelorette Clare Crawley Liked Tweets Saying That Producers Pushed Her Out Of The Show

Screenshot : ABC/The Bachelorette ( Fair Use

Bachelorette Clare Crawley stirred up rumors about her impending departure from the show last weekend after liking multiple tweets alluding that the reasons behind Crawley allegedly leaving the show early and being replaced by Tayshia Adams had to do with the production team being against her. This narrative runs contrary to the common belief online (and the one pushed by The Bachelorette itself) that Crawley quickly fell for contestant Dale Moss and decided to leave the show herself.

“I think they were trying to force her out on some real,” one of the fan posts read. “And I really feel like they are giving her a bad edit (just my opinion). They are feeding into the narrative and the rumors and making it seem like it was Clare’s decision that this ended and I feel like that’s not the case. They had Tayshia quarantined 9 days after Clare started filming. They wanted to remove Clare. And I just don’t think it’s fair.” The fan went on to speculate that producers conspired against Crawley. “Production knows exactly what they were doing,” another tweet, which the Bachelor alum also “liked,” read. “They’ve never had a lead just ‘quit’ and with how excited and how bad Clare wanted this, I doubt it. They were ready with a back up and as soon as they found out that Clare was into Dale it was a wrap.”

Now it’s no secret that sometimes editors and producers give reality stars bad edits deliberately—in fact, an editor actually admitted to deliberately giving Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay an embarrassing edit earlier this year. However, these accusations seem a little fishy to anyone who’s watched even one episode of Crawley’s season so far. After meeting Moss for the first time during the season premiere, Crawley literally said to herself “I knew it. I definitely feel like I just met my husband. I’m shaking.”

The accusations go from “a little fishy” to “less than believable” in light of the most recent episode of The Bachelorette, in which Crawley literally spends an hour of a cocktail party that was supposed to be a date making out with Dale in her bedroom, is heard whispering to producers “can we kind of hurry the rest along?” when talking about spending time with men who aren’t Dale, and then proceeded to interrogate all the men on the second date after they used their roast session to drag Dale. (Understandably, if I do say so myself.)

On Wednesday, Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison responded to Crawley’s comments, saying that the Bachelorette had “complete control” of the show’s process. “This season of The Bachelorette was completely about Clare,” Harrison said. “It’s all about Clare, and she will decide where we go from here. It’s totally, completely up to her.”

Although it’s very possible that the producers pushed Crawley out of the show before she would have chosen to leave herself, it also seems possible that one of the reasons they would have chosen to do so was her obvious favoritism of Dale. Let’s be real here—we’re only three episodes (and two rose ceremonies) into this season and I’ve already tired of watching Moss and Crawley find new locations on the grounds of the La Quinta Resort to make out. I didn’t even take a swab up the nose for Clare Crawley and I still feel like she’s wasting my time

