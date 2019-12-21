Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

Ayesha Curry’s got decent mom jokes, considering nudes allegedly of her husband, NBA MVP Steph Curry, were published to Twitter on Friday morning. During a Instagram Live broadcast on Friday night, Ayesha decided to make eggplant parmesan for her fans. Get it??

“For today’s meal, I figured out that I had all of the ingredients on hand to make what I needed to make, so I figured we’d go ahead and make eggplant parmesan! Perfect, right?” Ayesha said.

Steph’s agent told The Daily Mail that the photos were not of Steph. But for your own edification: California has strict revenge porn laws, so if they were uploaded without the identifiable person’s express permission, whoever uploaded them could face legal consequences.

However, no one seems to have claimed responsibility. Yet. [Page Six]

Brittany Murphy’s half brother Tony Bertolotti said he believes the 32-year-old actress didn’t die of natural causes. Bertolotti said their father, Angelo, also believed she was murdered; he died in January. Murphy died on Dec. 20, 2009 at her California home of pneumonia and drug intoxication.

Bertolotti told The Daily Mail that he wonders if Murphy’s British husband, Simon Monjack, was somehow involved as Monjack was facing significant debts, lawsuit and possible deportation. Monjack died five months later and Murphy’s mother, Sharon, was present both times, according to the tabloid.

Here’s some of what Bertolotti told The Daily Mail:

“ If you look at it from a distance, it’s like here’s this young lady, a fairly healthy girl, she’s home with her supposed husband and mother, and she died. How absurd is it? It’s only in Hollywood that it’s considered another day at the zoo. No one takes her to a hospital, which is just four miles away. “I spent years looking at this, suppressing my own anger. I think Brittany was taken out. Who killed Brittany? She didn’t die of natural causes.” “I don’t know what business decisions they were making at that time, but it [the deaths] sound business-related to me. I’ve heard all sorts of crap, so what is true? I don’t believe the drugs line that much, I don’t buy it. I’m sure there was experimentation. But Brittany was conservative with that stuff, she was a bright girl.”

While some of the conspiracy theories seem pretty out there, it’s clear the family is still in pain 10 years on. [The Daily Mail]