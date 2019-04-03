Image: Getty

On Wednesday, Lori Loughlin has a scheduled court appearance in Boston over the alleged college admissions scandal she participated in to get her daughter Olivia Jade into University of Southern California. Loughlin has not been very eager to answer questions from the press, but on Tuesday, the day she flew in to Boston on her private jet, she could be found happily signing autographs for fans and obliging their requests to take photos together.



People heard she was in “good spirits” and looked “stylish” in a camel coat and grey pants, as she “signed 15 to 20 autographs for fans” outside of the hotel she’s staying at. Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was there with her.

Naturally, there was some awkwardness despite Loughlin’s best attempts to pretend everything was normal. One fan—who named his company after RAD, the BMX bike racing movie Loughlin was in in 1986—says he thanked Loughlin “for coming to Boston despite her legal circumstances,” and she “was very calm and replied, ‘No, it’s okay[.]’”

She had to be there no matter what—or else she’d risk missing her court date—so signing autographs and talking to a group of people who are really, really happy to see her is probably a relief from the cold-shoulder treatment she’s been getting from her daughter. A source told People that Loughlin and Giannulli “can’t wait” for the court hearing “to be done with.”

Snooki would like everyone to know that prison has been a blast for her former Jersey Shore costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. In January, he started serving an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion, and according to Snooki, he is “having the time of his life” in there!

“It’s like his [sic] in a senior home, he’s playing Bingo, he’s helping people recover in jail,” she shared. “We all talk to him through an email, so I talk to him like once a week. He’s in the gym a lot, so he’s probably gonna come out ripped. You know, he’s not gonna be BDS anymore–Big Daddy Sitch–he’s gonna have his, probably, six-pack again. But he’s doing...he’s doing good in there.”

Sometimes you have to say goodbye to your past self, if they were pulling some kind of shit that at present day, you are not OK with—so kudos to Sorrentino for bidding adieu to his old ways and using his prison sentence as a moment for reflection. Or just to do abdominal workouts every day. Both could be good for him!

