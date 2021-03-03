Aunt Becky Emerges

Image : Getty ( Getty Images )

Nobody deserves prison, because prison shouldn’t exist. So it’s with a mixture of apathy and relief that I announce: Lori Loughlin is outta there, and she’s doing what looks to be community service.

Page Six reports the scandal-ridden Hallmark movie posterwoman was seen out and about in Los Angeles Tuesday, delivering food with local organization Project Angel Food—if you’ve ever seen influencers or Real Housewives pose with the giant wing mural, it’s that charity. According to the organization’s website, they deliver meals to those in need. I imagine there is plenty of work on that front in Los Angeles, where city officials have failed everyone but the rich, and the crematorium ash cloud was only just dispersed somewhat this morning, when it rained a little.



From photographs of her jaunt about LA, Page Six also takes care to note that she accessorized her jeans and t-shirt with a mask, sunglasses, and light jewelry. Thanks, Page Six. I also needed to know that information as well. [Page Six]

I’ve got one more Page Six item to get through today. Thanks y’all, you really delivered the news this P.M. The outlet reports that Jocelyn Wildenstein, so-called catwoman and socialite about Manhattan, is making a docuseries about her life.

The news comes after she filed for bankruptcy in 2018, after receiving $2.5 billion from art dealer Alec Wildenstein, whom she divorced in 1999. Her publicist tells Page Six, of the docuseries: “She now really wants to talk about her life, what drove her, how she built a business with her fiancé in the craziness of their life together in New York.”

How do I put this...

I will happily watch this, even in the event of a class war. Which seems ever more imminent these days! [Page Six]

