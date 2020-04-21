At Last, Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson's Baby Is Here

Image : via Getty

Hot person Jodie Turner-Smith and fellow hot person Joshua Jackson now have a baby, one that will presumably grow up to be a hot person as well.

Advertisement

People says Turner-Smith and Jackson’s daughter was born on Tuesday. A rep told the tabloid that “[b]oth mother and baby are happy and healthy,” though no word yet on the baby’s name. Jackson and Turner-Smith got married in December and announced the baby’s impending arrival in January. Last month, Jackson said he was pretty anxious about having a baby in the middle of a pandemic, which, very fair!

Luckily, everything seems fine.

Advertisement

Congratulations to Turner-Smith, Jackson, and their baby, who is very lucky. [People]

Queen Elizabeth II had a rather somber 94th birthday.



Maybe...next year...will be better? [Twitter]

Apparently, Jackie Kennedy knew that John F. Kennedy was a fuckboy long before they got married , and she didn’t much care for it. At least that’s what author James Patterson dug up while researching his new book, The House of Kennedy, a novelistic look into the Kennedy family.

Advertisement

Per an excerpt in People:

When journalist Charles Bartlett and his wife in 1952 decided to bring Joe Kennedy’s son John — then a young senator nearly a decade away from the White House — together with Jacqueline Bouvier, a writer for the Washington Times-Herald, the matchmaking worked. But, even in the beginning, the future first lady knew that the relationship would cost her. (The late president was known for his affairs — even after his marriage.) “This latest meeting takes root, and Jackie later says she determined of their relationship, ‘Such heartbreak would be worth the pain,’ ” Patterson writes.

Advertisement

Poor Jackie O! You always know . [People]