Ashley Tisdale Picks Sick As Hell Name for Her New Baby

Ashley Tisdale is a mom! She and her husband Christopher French announced the birth of baby Jupiter Iris on Instagram Wednesday. That’s a sick name...

In her Instagram post announcing the news, Tisdale wrote: “Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21 ✨” Welcome to the galaxy dude!

Jupiter Iris Tisdale now joins other famous Jupiters, like the planet, the Roman equivalent of Zeus, and Mila Kunis’ iconic alien warrior princess of the same name in the Wachowski sister’s Jupiter Ascending. (An excellent and highly underrated sci-fi romp. Perhaps Tisdale is a fan?)

As People reports, Tisdale had previously revealed in 2019 she was not ready for motherhood, which is totally normal and reasonable and generally not worthy of a news item. On her personal blog in September, she then announced her pregnancy as follows: “IM PREGNANT!!!”

Congrats again, and good luck Jupiter!

Sharon Stone has spectacularly missed the point about Woody Allen.



People reports that on The Michelle Collins Show on SiriusXM, the actress said, of working with Woody Allen: “I can say that the, while the [Allen v. Farrow] documentary may very well be a hundred percent true, it is not my experience.”

She continued:



“My experiences with Woody Allen were all wonderful, he was highly professional with me. He was extraordinarily encouraging to me and I was a young woman, 19 when I started working with him. He’s been nothing but spectacular with me. I have no experience of him being anything, but terrific,” Stone said. “I am fully aware of the documentary that’s come out recently, but I have zero of those experiences to report.”

Stone wasn’t finished, however. She also said this, of working with Matt Lauer: “There are other people like Matt Lauer, who I have also worked with who was particularly wonderful with me. And I understand he has to have problems, never with me. He was always very, very, very, very kind to me.”

How soon, I wonder, until actors and generally famous people learn that it is entirely possible for a human being to act one way towards them, and wholly separate ways towards someone else? I feel like Diane Keaton and Alec Baldwin and more could also learn this lesson.



Here’s a picture of Jordyn Woods:

