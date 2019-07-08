Image: Getty

Sometimes you cry, sometimes I cry, sometimes even Ariana Grande cries! After the singer was spotted with “tears in her eyes” at a concert in St. Louis on Saturday, she tweeted (then deleted) a brief explanation to fans. Here’s what enterprising Arianators recorded before the message was lost:



“tour is wild. Life is wild. i’m grateful for the sea of love i have around me everyday and for the people who come to these shows and give all of us every ounce of energy they’ve got. i’m grateful to work with the best musicians and dancers in the world. i’m grateful for my voice and my team. i’m grateful for this music. i’m grateful for my tour bus driver, Kurt who bought me pickles yesterday because he saw we ran out. i’m grateful for the opportunity to sing to thousands of people every night. it’s a dream come true. no matter how hard it gets or how many feelings come up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day, i’m grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what i’ve started. i feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when i’m still processing a lot … so sometimes i cry a lot! i thank you for accepting my humanness.

Many speculated that the emotional moment was rooted in her breakup with Pete Davidson. “R.E.M.”—the song in question—is about “dreaming someone into your life.” (She tweeted as much in 2018.) Some claimed it was the memory of the late Mac Miller, while others argued her tears came from memories of the bombing of her Manchester show in 2017. It might have even been the pickles she ran out of! Humans are unpredictable and wildly varied. She ended her self-care transmission not with despair, then, but a call to action for Arianators worldwide.

“i want you to know that if you are hurting, you can push through and are not alone. it is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job, and healing / taking care of yourself at the same time… but i want you to know, you aren’t alone and i think you’re doing great. love you.” [Us Weekly]

Twist! G-Eazy, a rapper known for being the person people google when he is featured on songs, has thrown his hat “into the ring” for the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Sources tell TMZ:



The rapper’s not among the reported top names up for consideration to play The King in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic, but sources close to the project tell TMZ ... he’s making a strong push to join them. We’re told G-Eazy’s been in talks with people at Warner Bros. and even had a few meetings, including with the director ... making it clear he’s throwing his hat in the ring. Our sources say G and Baz spent some time in NYC last month, and Eazy made his pitch to show Luhrmann how serious he was about portraying Presley.

Other big names at the top of the list include Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harry Styles, and Austin Butler. G-Eazy—not to be trampled on his upward climb—shared the below photos on Instagram. I’m told they’re “Elvis-esque” but I’ll let you decide! [TMZ]

