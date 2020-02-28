Area Teens Have Zero Chill

Photo : Getty

Good morning, and happy Friday, let’s attempt to parse this one together, shall we? Influential teen Skai Jackson is in a spirited but somewhat baffling argument with Bhad Bhabie, a person I have truly not thought about in years but who Google tells me is launching a television show on Snapchat. (?!) As far as this blogger can tell, at least, the disagreement is about Instagram, and also boys, as all great battles throughout history have originated.



For reasons that may never become clear, Bhad Bhabie took to Instagram Live to accuse Jackson of trying to “get all up” with her boyfriend on a finsta account. According to a video shared by the Shade Room, Bhabie, ever the serene personality, said “I’ll kill you” at the end of the video—she also allegedly posted on Jackson’s mom’s page, commenting on Kiya Cole’s Instagram that she should “get ahold” of her daughter. “Let me tell you something little girl! I’m definitely not the one to be played with,” mom responded, which, thanks mom!

Jackson, who recently wrote a book called Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower, and Clapback, indeed clapped back, in the legal sense of the term: She has filed a restraining order against Bhabie. Jezebel wishes the teens a speedy mediation, and perhaps a few doses of CBD. [E!]



Glory of glories, a minor celebrity has walked on water! The end is truly nigh. Recently model/actor/DJ/Jenner Brody Jenner was spotted riding an electric hydrofoil surfboard around Malibu—a device that is to a surfboard what those awful hover-objects are to skateboards. (One might argue both are expensive and mortifying iterations of once-hip subcultural pastimes, but who is really to say!) Just Jared writes the “pics are so cool!” but we’ll leave it up for the readers to decide how totally tubular those pics really are:

