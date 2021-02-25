Are You Surprised That Gwen Stefani Drives a Minivan?

Image : Getty ( Getty Images )

In an exclusive report, People confirmed that Gwen Stefani does, in fact, drive a minivan. Great! Who doesn’t drive a minivan these days?

In an interview, husband-ish Blake Shelton remembered his first impressions of his partner after meeting her on The Voice: “The thing I remember saying about her when people would ask was, ‘Oh my God, that girl is unbelievable. She drives a minivan to work!” I thought rock stars drove Rolls-Royces, and Gwen was driving a black minivan.”

How sweet. I’m sure they’ve told that anecdote many times at parties together.

Shelton also claims, later in the interview, that he still feels like fans might look at Stefani and say, “Like, ‘How can she possibly want to be with this guy? It has to have been like a mix-up , right?’” Shelton, I’m here to tell you this relationship makes perfect sense. Trust me, nobody is questioning it at all. [People]



John Mulaney is out of rehab, after Page Six revealed he had checked in late in 2020.



The outlet claims sources close to Mulaney tipped them off. “John has completed 60 days of rehab and now he’s in outpatient sober care. He is doing well, although he is still not ready to return to work.”

John, there’s literally no rush, and as someone who also got sober in the pandemic, and got myself some treatment, it’s something I do one day at a time. Good luck, dude! [Page Six]

