It’s been a grueling journey these last few years for women named Becky. We laughed when Beyoncé first declared war on them in Lemonade. After Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli (of the Target Mossimos) were indicted in the sweeping college admissions scandal—we kept laughing! I wonder how both will fare in court this afternoon as they appear before a Boston judge to discuss conflicts of interest in their legal defense. Both husband and wife are being represented by attorneys from Latham & Watkins. CNN reports this could lead to conflicts of interest between them, especially if their defense finds the two at odds in court later this year. Latham & Watkins as a firm has previously defended USC on an unrelated case, something both the couple and the firm stress has no bearing on their current defense.



From CNN:

“The law firm has created an “ethical wall” between the cases, prohibiting the attorneys and staff working on Loughlin and Giannulli’s case from discussing it with those who worked on the USC matter, according to court documents.

Despite all warning signs, neither Loughlin nor Mossimo have shown the slightest hint of accepting a plea deal in the case against them. Whether this is a sign that they have dug their heels in with their legal defense, or are too clueless to comprehend their predicament is unclear. [CNN]

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian walk into a Cheesecake Factory. I’m not joking—they really walked into a Cheesecake Factory together. Twice! Page Six reports the couple were “spotted dining” with North and Saint on both Friday and Saturday night. Per the outlet:



After West and Kardashian were seen there two nights in a row (ordering “strawberry lemonades, tacos and cheesecakes” a spy told Page Six), there was buzz that West was in town to perform one of his religious “Sunday Services” in Dayton on the same day that Dave Chappelle was hosting a block party benefit honoring victims and survivors of the mass shooting there earlier this month.

As reported, West was in town for his “Sunday Service” at Dave Chappelle’s block party alongside celebrities like Chance the Rapper, Jon Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Teyana Taylor, and Iman Shumpert. Taylor and Shumpert were also seen partaking in the Cheesecake Factory’s offerings later that Sunday. [Page Six]

