Are Online Dating Apps Still a Wasteland? We Reviewed 13.

When it comes to queer dating app offerings, I’d seen tons of great reviews of Lex, the dating and social app that launched in 2019 with a “nod to lesbian personal ads from the ’80s,” according to TechCrunch. But unfortunately, I seem to have missed the app’s glory days when raunchy, no-nonsense calls for queer hookups reigned supreme. As of this year, the app has refocused on “friends and community,” sanitizing the offering to a full-blown social platform, where making connections is prioritized over opportunities to fuck. Ugh.

Still, I gave Lex a shot, and the whole thing wound up a lot more textual than sexual. The app places most of its emphasis on users’ posts, wit, and banter, rather than their physique. You can add just one photo to your profile, and the easiest way to chat with other users is by interacting with their posts, as opposed to carefully staged photos of your future lover nuzzling their cat. That’s really useful if you’re looking to form a genuine connection that’s not based on looks…sort of the Love Is Blind(ish) of dating apps. If you’re vain, try elsewhere! I was also able to choose from a number of different gender identities and pronouns and could designate what I was looking for: dates, hookups, and, I guess, events & community (please).



My first post was as follows: “wanna watch movies??? Been on a psychosexual thriller binge lately.” I was hoping people would catch the sexual drift in “psychosexual,” and some did react to the post with a U-haul emoji. While folks reached out with responses ranging from cheeky to innocent and friendly, most did not seem to pick up what I was putting down, offering pure responses like “I’d love to be your movie buddy!” Though I did see posts about local queer sex parties and folks cruising for make-outs at New York’s upcoming Dyke march, most of the feed was people selling concert tickets. It all felt more Bumble BFF than Tinder—all friends and no benefits. So for the time being, I’m saying NEXT to LEX.



Things straight men said to me on Lex: Nothing! They’re not here! Thank god! It is, as they say, a safe space!!!—Emily Leibert