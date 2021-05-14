Apple Hires, Gets Rid of Man Who Called Women 'Soft And Weak' and 'Generally Full of Shit' In Racist Bestselling Book

Photo : Kathy Willens ( AP )

A recent high profile Silicon Valley hire at Apple has resigned after a group of Apple employees circulated a petition asking for an investigation into his hiring after identifying many absurdly sexist passages in his book. The hire in question is Antonio García Martínez, a former product manager at Facebook and advisor to Twitter who has also worked at Goldman Sachs.



García Martínez’s autobiographical book, entitled Chaos Monkeys, chronicled his time working at Facebook’s targeted advertising program and was released in 2016 to largely positive reviews. But, unsurprisingly, those reviews of Chaos Monkeys decided to completely overlook the countless blatantly racist and misogynistic passages, such as the line: “The fastest way to cheapen anything—be it a woman, a favor, or a work of art—is to put a price tag on it.”

In their open letter, Apple employees wrote that García Martínez’s hiring “calls into question parts of our system of inclusion at Apple, including hiring panels, background checks, and our process to ensure our existing culture of inclusion is strong enough to withstand individuals who don’t share our inclusive values.” According to Apple’s latest diversity report, women comprise 40% of the entire workforce, but only 23% of the research and development teams.

The letter written by Apple employees lists out some of the most egregious excerpts from García Martínez’s book, including:

“Most women in the Bay Area are soft and weak, cosseted and naive despite their claims of worldliness, and generally full of shit. They have their self-regarding entitlement feminism, and ceaselessly vaunt their independence, but the reality is, come the epidemic plague or foreign invasion, they’d become precisely the sort of useless baggage you’d trade for a box of shotgun shells or a jerry can of diesel.”

“PMMess, as we’ll call her, was composed of alternating Bézier curves from top to bottom: convex, then concave, and then convex again, in a vertical undulation you couldn’t take your eyes off of. Unlike most women at Facebook (or in the Bay Area, really) she knew how to dress; forties-style, form-fitting dresses from neck to knee were her mainstay.”

“In his ill-fitting polyester polo shirts with color palettes stolen from the late seventies, he reminded me of the bored auto-rickshaw drivers in front of Connaught Place, Delhi, who’d overcharge you a hundred rupees to go down the street to Paharganj. “So is there anything we can do compensation-wise, Antonio?” asked Chander in his thick Indian accent.”

“Willow Road then traversed East Palo Alto, the local slum that once had the highest murder rate in the Bay Area (two of the local schools are named after César Chávez and Ron McNair, an African American astronaut).”

The confidence with which this fundamentally unremarkable man refers to women as “useless baggage” is almost impressively repulsive! I’d like to hope that this incident will lead to actual consequences for García Martínez’s career, but unfortunately, history shows that most shitty men with power end up getting more opportunities to be shitty in new settings.