Hold your loved ones close, because Peppa Pig is a sexist.

Peppa Pig, the iconic cartoon character who was once deemed a “gangster” by the Chinese government and is inspiring American children everywhere to update their best Madonna faux-English accent, recently used the term fireman when describing “Mummy” Piggy dressed as what should be referred to as a firefighter.

I am shaking with rage for cartoon Mummy Piggies dressed in fire-fighting gear everywhere. Are you shaking with rage?!

The London Fire Brigade, who clearly has a lot of time on its hands, tweeted at the pig’s handle (she’s on Twitter, what pig isn’t!), “Come on @peppapig, we’ve not been firemen for 30 years. You have a huge influence on kids & using out of date stereotypical gender specific wording prevents young girls from becoming firefighters.”

So when you see a pig dressed ready to put out a fire, be sure to call her a piggy firefighter, not a piggy fireman. Peppa, you’re canceled bitch!