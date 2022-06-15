Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Co.) reportedly had two abortions and worked as an unlicensed paid escort. During her escort work, one wealthy client in Aspen introduced her to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who subsequently encouraged Boebert to run for office.

The allegations come from American Muckrakers PAC, the group that published the viral sexually explicit video of Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) with another man and warned after Cawthorn lost his primary that they were moving on to target Boebert.

The PAC said that Boebert, 35, had her first abortion around age 18 in Grand Junction, Colorado, and the second one at age 23 at a Planned Parenthood in Glenwood Springs, Colorado; this was allegedly during the time that she was working as an escort. They claim no medical workers provided her records or health information, so HIPAA was not violated—information about the abortions came from other sources with knowledge of the situation.

If the information is true, Boebert would join the infamous club of anti-abortion politicians who support abortion in their private lives (looking at you, former Reps. Scott DesJarlais and Tim Murphy—and those are just the ones we know about ).

Boebert seemingly denied the story in a tweet Tuesday night, though she did not specify to what she was referring.

Of course, no one should care that Boebert allegedly had two abortions—people of all political leanings have abortions!—we just care that she wants to ban abortion nationwide and deprive other people of the choice she reportedly made. The shameless hypocrisy is the problem.

Boebert is staunchly anti-abortion and even writes on her official House we bsite that she believes life begins at fertilization: “As a mother of four children, I believe that human life begins at conception, and I will always defend the right to life...Abortion is a grave evil, and I will never stop standing for the right to life.”

Here is a sampling of her many tweets on the subject:

Jezebel contacted Boebert’s office for comment and did not hear back before publication time.

Boebert faces a primary election against Colorado state Sen. Don Coram on June 28, so lord knows what else will come out in the next two weeks.