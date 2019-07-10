Life is a meaningless series of mundane disappointments, but sometimes it surprises you. And sometimes that surprise is a butt belonging to former One Direction singer Liam Payne. Now I understand his purported romance with Naomi Campbell. I really just.... get it. Cheeky boy.



According to Idolator, Payne recently worked with Mert and Marcus photographer Mert Alas, the man responsible for the above glorious Instagram, on a Hugo Boss campaign. I did not see the campaign when it happened, perhaps because I am not in the demographic for it, but also because Payne was not nude (or nearly nude) in those images. Still cute:

I’m simply grateful to finally have been given a glimpse of his lovely rump.

This is almost as exciting as the time in 2014 when a fan posted an image of Harry Styles, ass bare, peeing on a bush. (That photo, to my knowledge, was never verified as real, but Sir Mix-A-Lot did get involved and said Styles has “a cute bum.” Truer words have never been spoken, and from the “Baby Got Back” man himself.)

Everyone has seen Niall Horan’s tush, of course, which leaves two butts just begging to be uncovered: those belonging to Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

I’m waiting.

