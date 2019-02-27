Screenshot: Sesame Street/InStyle YouTube

In celebration of Sesame Street’s 50 year anniversary, InStyle has clothed some of the beloved muppets in designer wear for its most recent digital cover. It’s cute, and considering that most of the characters are canonically naked (with the exception of Bert and Ernie, why is that?) it’s more of a necessity than anything else. So, uh, thanks for doing what Jim Henson never could, but where’s Oscar the Grouch? And Grover? I demand justice for the less Instagrammable characters?



According to a press release, Marc Jacobs gifted Abby Cadabby a gown fresh off the Spring 2019 runway, Cookie Monster wore a shiny, sparkling blue jacket by Rosie Assoulin, and Isaac Mizrahi swapped Bert and Ernie’s stripes for bright pink varsity sweaters. Opening Ceremony dressed Elmo in a freaking track suit and Anna Sui put Big Bird in a caftan. They honestly all look great.

Opening Ceremony founder Humberto Leon said the following:

“Elmo loved posing with Elmo’s friends in snazzy outfits! I wanted to give Elmo a bit of the ease. We put him in our classic Opening Ceremony tracksuit, because he feels super cool to me.”

He does, indeed.

Watch an adorable video of the Sesame Street crew overwhelming InStyle’s fashion closet. Cookie Monster tries to eat a shoe that looks like a cookie. They pose in slow motion. It’s nice!