Anna Kendrick Hated Filming Twilight

Image : Getty

Anna Kendrick did not have a great time shooting Twilight, which she has previously referred to as “the world’s most ridiculous day job.” As she said in an interview with Vanity Fair:



“I just remember being so cold and miserable, and I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, ‘You know, this is a really great group of people, and I’m sure that we would be friends in a different time, but I want to murder everyone.’”

On the bright side, she did note that the misery of freezing in the Portland chill bonded the cast. “There was something about it that was like, you go through some trauma event. Like, you imagine people who survive a hostage situation, and you’re kind of bonded for life.”

Let me just take this time to say that I once played a groupie in a British mockumentary that filmed in Budapest in the dead of winter. (Don’t ask.) The scene I was in took place outdoors in a cemetery, and though I was scantily clad, I was kept warm by a phalanx of Hungarian PAs who in between takes would huddle by my feet like cocker spaniels, taking turns holding blankets around my legs and handing me steaming cups of coffee. To this day, it remains the most luxurious, if not entirely ridiculous, situation of my life. Ergo, I’m not totally sure I believe that there was no one on hand to warm up Anna freaking Kendrick in between shots.

Besides, how traumatic could it possibly have been if she forgot she did it? [Vanity Fair/Us Weekly]

There it is. I don’t know about you, but I feel the same as I did before.