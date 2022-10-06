Top scammer Anna “Delvey” Sorokin is set to fly the coop. The subject of the popular Netflix series Inventing Anna, which dramatized Sorokin’s swindling as she posed as a German heiress and rubbed elbows with actual rich people, has been in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody for about 17 months on a visa violation. The German citizen had been convicted of fraud in 2019 as a result of her scamming, but was released on good behavior, only to get nabbed again within six weeks for the visa issue.
Wednesday’s ruling freed Sorokin but with some bold accompanying asterisks. She will still be under 24-hour confinement, albeit at a residential address, during her immigration proceedings, and she has been forbidden to use social media “either directly or by a third party.” Sorokin has recently been active on Twitter and Instagram, where she has a million followers. Earlier this year, she also announced the launch of her own NFTs, an unsurprising move for a scammer.
As of Wednesday, she had not yet left the facility in Orange County, New York, her lawyer Duncan Levin told the Daily Beast, because there were “a few hurdles left, like posting bond.” The judge set her bond for $10,000.
Page Six reports: “We hear Delvey [aka Anna Sorokin] has the money for bond but is scrambling to find a spot to call home for her detention.” I have full faith that she’s figure something out. She always has!
- Here’s a headline: “Kanye West baffled by negative response to his ‘White Lives Matter’ designs.” Let me fix that for you: “Kanye West baffled
by negative response to his ‘White Lives Matter’ designs.” [Page Six]
- In his new comedy special, Dane Cook is addressing the 27-year age gap between him and fiancée Kelsi Taylor. “If we can’t laugh at it, then nobody else is allowed,” he says. Literally not how it works, but OK! [E! Online]
- Wynonna Judd addresses rumors that she’s fighting with her sister Ashley Judd over their mother Namoi Judd’s will: “I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?” Sounds like someone who’s fighting over a will! [People]
- Jared Leto to take on his stuntiest, queeniest role yet: Karl Lagerfeld. [Variety]
- Speaking of Ye’s White Lives Matter debacle, a model who rocked one of those shirts in his recent show, Selah Marley (Lauryn Hill’s daughter/Bob Marley’s granddaughter) has spoken out: “You can not bully me, manipulate me, or coax me into silence. Nor will you bully me into being who you want me to be. I don’t care how many tweets you make, DMs you send, or articles you write.” Seems great. [Complex]