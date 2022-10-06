Top scammer Anna “Delvey” Sorokin is set to fly the coop. The subject of the popular Netflix series Inventing Anna, which dramatized Sorokin’s swindling as she posed as a German heiress and rubbed elbows with actual rich people, has been in U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody for about 17 months on a visa violation. The German citizen had been convicted of fraud in 2019 as a result of her scamming, but was released on good behavior, only to get nabbed again within six weeks for the visa issue.

Wednesday’s ruling freed Sorokin but with some bold accompanying asterisks. She will still be under 24-hour confinement, albeit at a residential address, during her immigration proceedings, and she has been forbidden to use social media “either directly or by a third party.” Sorokin has recently been active on Twitter and Instagram, where she has a million followers. Earlier this year, she also announced the launch of her own NFTs, an unsurprising move for a scammer.

As of Wednesday, she had not yet left the facility in Orange County, New York, her lawyer Duncan Levin told the Daily Beast, because there were “a few hurdles left, like posting bond.” The judge set her bond for $10,000.

Page Six reports: “We hear Delvey [aka Anna Sorokin] has the money for bond but is scrambling to find a spot to call home for her detention.” I have full faith that she’s figure something out. She always has!

