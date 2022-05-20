Thursday was a monumental day for Anna Delvey (née Sorokin), who’s somehow managed to give new meaning to the moniker, “career criminal.” Not only did she “announce” that she’s starting her own law firm, but she also hosted a solo art show at New York’s PUBLIC Hotel—from detainment, no less!



The shameless shyster started the day by messaging Insider reporter Jacob Shamsian about her new legal venture. In a screenshot shared by Shamsian on Twitter, Delvey wrote: “Today I am so very excited to launch my own legal practice,” and listed her firm as “Delvey & Daughters, PLLC, or short ‘Double D.’”

Despite the fact that she’s currently in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainment for overstaying her visa, Delvey writes that she’s determined to prove her detractors wrong. She claims to be offering “full-spectrum legal coverage” and is available to aid with any legal dispute. Apparently, Delvey can be reached via the following phone number: 1-800-BETTER-CALL-ANNA, or via email: annadelveyesq@gmail.com. Never mind that she’s definitely not a lawyer, nor does she have any professional legal training! A warning also arrived along with the announcement: “Highly Litigious.”

Delvey has scammed wealthy New York’s elites for years so it only makes sense that now she’s doing so for a fee. And speaking of those daft one-percenters, at least a few of them assembled for Delvey’s solo art show at the PUBLIC, Ian Schrager’s (former co-owner of Studio 54) boutique hotel. The ultra-exclusive exhibition, aptly titled “Allegedly,” featured sketches Delvey created while being held in the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, New York. The framed “art” was carried around the room by a number bespectacled women with what appeared to be black pantyhose or perhaps footy socks over their faces. Cocktails like “Anna on ICE” were also served at the soiree.

One particularly noteworthy sketch shows a woman, who appears to be wearing a swimsuit, reclining while reading Sally Rooney’s Normal People—a barbed-wire fence looms large in the distance. Unclear whether or not the sketch is a self-portrait but, true to form, Delvey went to great pains to label the items worn by the woman—a Tom Ford top, Norma Kamali bottoms, and Miu Miu sunglasses deemed “contraband.” Another sketch depicted a mock newspaper named “The Delvey Crimes.” The headline of the pseudo-periodical? “ADA: Instead of getting a job, she was too busy getting a blowout.”

“I wanted to capture some of the moments of the past years, both never-seen-before and iconic, using the limited tools I have at my disposal,” she told Page Six days before the event. According to her art salesman Chris Martine, the 9×12 sketches cost about $10,000 each.

Delvey also reportedly called into the event from the ICE facility, where she modeled her orange jumpsuit—charlatan chic!—and addressed the attendees: It’s “amazing to see everybody.”

In an ironic nod to her new status as an artiste, Delvey’s Twitter bio still reads “my life is performance art.” Suffice it to say, that’s basically what these latest ventures look like. Even still, I can think of at least a few rich people dumb enough to dish out $10,000.

