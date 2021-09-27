Angelina Jolie, who is still working out the final details of her divorce from Brad Pitt, has been spotted a number of times with singer, The Weeknd, prompting the question: Are these two beautiful adults who are within an average age range of each other dating or just hanging out? According to The Daily Mail, the two were most recently seen exiting a restaurant together where Jolie hopped a ride home in The Weeknd’s car.



Advertisement

While neither party has confirmed a romantic relationship, it’s hard to imagine what else they could be discussing over dinner. Perhaps The Weeknd is looking to get into the business of starring in Oscar-bait films but that seems like a bit of a stretch. There is always option C, which is that one of Jolie’s six children is a big Weeknd fan and she’s trying to get a private performance out of him. Either way, the world awaits the dawn of a potential new couple to take some media attention away from Bennifer 2.0.