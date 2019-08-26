Image: Facebook

According to the completely ravaged home goods section at Target, school is starting in a bunch of places this week. Accordingly, Angelina Jolie drenched the campus of Yonsei University in South Korea with her tears as she dropped off her eldest son, Maddox. As she told ET, she did an “embarrass your children ugly cry.”



“I also, just at some point, had the big [sun]glasses and the amount of times I turned and waved. I do know it was the one moment in my life I think I turned around six times before the airport just... and he sweetly stayed and kept waving, knowing that I was going to keep turning around. You could feel he knew he couldn’t leave.”

I’m not sure I would want my mom to leave, either, what with people like Hee Yong traveling two hours from Korea University to ogle him:

“I want to hang out with him. I want to be best friends with him. I want to go to Hollywood with him,” the 26-year-old English literature and language student tells Us Weekly exclusively. “I want to be a Hollywood star. It’s my dream, it’s a dream come true.”

Um, cool? Pick your friends wisely, Maddox.

Ryan Reynolds wished his wife, Blake Lively, a happy birthday the way we hope all our spouses might: By posting a series of photos of her blinking or otherwise not prepared to be photographed.

Not the same thing, but this did remind me of the infamous time Russell Brand tweeted a photo of a displeased-looking, makeup-less Katie Perry, then asked for a divorce over text message. What fond memories.

