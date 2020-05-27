Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Are Finally Getting Along

Image : Getty

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are communicating much better now that they’ve reached a custody agreement for their children, in case you were wondering. To think that the key to post-marital harmony was just a court-ordered schedule away! As a source told E!:



“Brad and Angelina have come a long way,” the source said at the time. “To the surprise of many of their closest friends, their communication has improved tremendously and they’re both dedicated to co-parenting. Their kids have a custody schedule and that’s made a huge difference for the whole family. The schedule has alleviated any of the planning pressures Brad and Angelina have faced in the past. Now the kids spend time with both their parents and are happy and thriving.”

Advertisement

This is a nice departure from a few years ago, when Pitt was under investigation for child abuse after he allegedly got drunk on a private jet and lost his marbles.

Perhaps the lesson for all the soon-to-be divorced couples out there: Work out that child-sharing schedule early, and avoid so much strife that gossip rags have to construct an entire timeline of your custody battle to keep up. [E!]

Advertisement

An interesting area of study should be the effect of quarantine on our showering habits. Showering, for me, has become the second best part of my day, the first of course being going to sleep. Maybe it’s because the inside of the shower is the only part of my small apartment in which I don’t already spend 23.7 hours per day, so standing in it feels like taking a small vacation? My boyfriend, on the other hand, showers only a couple of times per week. I can’t fathom it.



Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert have similarly different views on the whole thing, though Tolbert claims, correctly, that getting in their pool in enough.

If I had a pool, I would be in it so much my skin would disintegrate and it would be 100 percent worth it. [Us]

Advertisement