Angelina Jolie Also Thinks That Governments Are Doing a Crappy Job

Finally! Angelina Jolie and I have something in common.



In a new British Vogue profile, in which she and editor-in-chief Edward Enniful mostly spend time compliment ing each other, the Tomb Raider star and famous person commented on the state of the United Nations: “What I hate is how little focus governments have on actually solving the reason’s people flee.”



Good answer!



It came amid a flurry of other tangents and diatribes by the most mysterious woman in Los Feliz, who now resides in a manse once owned by filmmaker Cecil B Demille, another topic of conversation with Vogue. “I felt a little pressure moving in. Like I had snuck into where DeMille and Chaplin would hang out. I love most that there is no entertainment room, but lots of pathways and places to walk and think. I feel very fortunate we have that at this time.”



Post-divorce, Jolie admitted she isn’t doing too hot. Enniful asked , “Do you feel as if you’re at a happy stage in your life?” She responded , quite solemnly, that “I don’t know,” since she has been “focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and blood returning to my body.” Enniful then told her it’ s a journey, and Jolie stressed that “I’m not there... I’m not there yet. But I hope to be.” Bummer times!



There’s also a good bit of goss on her upcoming Marvel project, Eternals. Enniful inquired about a “gold bodysuit” he’d heard about on set, and Jolie said :



I love this cast, and that we all came together. I signed up to support Chloé [Zhao]’s vision and Marvel’s commitment to expand the way we see “superheroes”. Running around in a gold bodysuit was not how I imagined my forties. But it’s good crazy, I think.

Later in the interview, she told a story about her kids and a trampoline, which echoed her melancholy mood.

I’m looking forward to my fifties – I feel that I’m gonna hit my stride in my fifties. Though we were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, “No, Mom, don’t do that. You’ll hurt yourself.” And I thought, “God, isn’t that funny?” There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I’ll hurt myself.



Have her kids seen Lara Croft: Tomb Raider? God, I hope so.



There’s also a bit where she discussed raising globally conscious children—“I know this may sound strange, but don’t make it a duty for them to do good or have to give back”—she mentioned a collaboration with luxury skincare brand Guerlain, her favorite. Allegedly, she has a joint project with the brand and UNESCO to train women as beekeepers in Cambodia. “In fact, one of the first women coming into the programme will be from the area where we work in Cambodia.”

As for the most interesting thing nobody knows about her, Jolie told Enniful that she is “ a closet foreign policy wonk. I’m a bit more boring than people would think... I’m kind of a geek.” What does that make the rest of us, I wonder?

British Vogue’s March issue is out February 5.



