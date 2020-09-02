Andy Cohen Posted Some Anderson Cooper Thirst Traps Because He Was Really Bored

Screenshot : Instagram/Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen has a lot to do right now. Watch What Happens Live! comes back in one week. He has Real Housewives reunions to tape, and “jokes” to fire off at the president on Twitter. Seemingly, this is not enough to keep him busy, as he’s “bored” and posting thirst traps of Anderson Cooper instead.



On Instagram yesterday, Andy Cohen wrote: “If it were a normal year, I’d be on vacation with my pal...threatening to post shirtless pics of him. Well, it’s 2020 and I’m sitting on my deck so I figured I’d just post without asking and piss him off!” Ha ha, Andy! Good joke. You got him.

For what it’s worth, these photos will probably have some intended effect on their audience—chiefly, Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan, who commented: “And we love you for it 👏🏻. And him. 💞” Or Diane Von Furstenberg, who simply wrote “hot.”



On Instagram Stories, Cohen explained his motivation as being “bored under a blanket” on his deck. He asked followers: “What else am I supposed to do?” He also claimed that Cooper was “pissed,” and while this isn’t a story that necessarily lends itself to controversy, I have a personal theory that Cooper asked Cohen to post the photos, but to be coy about it. And Cohen, not knowing how to do anything without pomp and circumstance, concocted an elaborate reveal for them. Cooper could be pissed, but maybe only because Cohen didn’t stick to the plan.

This is clearly conjecture, but like Cohen, I’m bored—of this story, mostly!

Is the band from yesterday still playing? Have they packed it up yet? Quickly, tell them to unload their instruments again! I have another baby to announce.

I’ll hold for the musical cue.

Lala Kent is pregnant! It will be her first baby, and fiancé Randall Emmett’s third. Congrats to them! People reports that Kent broke the news on her podcast, Give Them Lala, telling listeners: “For my 30th birthday I have the best gift given to me. M y body also helped out too: I am pregnant.”

Ok, you can tell the band to start packing it up again. Hopefully these celebrities give them a break for a few days before we have to announce any more pregnancies.

Zendaya really pulled an “aw that’s so sweet :)” on Timmy Chalamet.

Kanye West claims he spent $50 million hosting cult-like ceremonies in the woods.

