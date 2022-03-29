Andrew Giuliani—failed professional golfer and Republican candidate for New York governor—managed to make both transphobic and deeply disgusting comments about his four-month-old daughter while on the campaign trail in Long Island.



At a far-right group’s rally on Sunday, Giuliani said he’s checked his daughter’s genitals, thereby guaranteeing the baby’s assigned sex at birth would never change.

“So I have changed the diapers. I have looked under the hood. She’s a woman,” he told the crowd, according to the Daily Beast. “I’m gonna be the last guy in a long time that looks under the hood right there. But guess what? She was born a woman and she’s gonna stay a woman, it’s that simple.”

In addition to just being incredibly gross and creepy, these comments are offensive and clearly a ploy to further demonize trans people, a group of real human indi viduals with the fewest legal protections available.

The transphobia was accompanied by that ins idious kind of paternalism men use when they think it’s cute to suggest they’ll protect their daughters’ virginity long past legal adulthood . Giuliani told the crowd that his daughter “made a promise to me on the first day, right? My wife was sleeping, and I’m holding her [my daughter] in my arms. And I get emotional thinking about it, but she made a promise with me. She shook my hand and I said, ‘I’m the only boyfriend till you’re 25 years old, shake hands.’ Shook my hand,” he told the crowd, according to the Daily Beast. Dude , what?! You are not this baby’s boyfriend!!

Men: Please stop using the birth of daughter as a way to wake up to the ways in which this world and its systems are shitty toward women and girls. If you really cared , you’d use your platform to help t rans women get legal protections, too .