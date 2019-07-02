Image: Getty

New documents filed in Manhattan surrogate court say Anderson Cooper was left with his mother Gloria Vanderbilt’s entire estate following her passing on June 17. Previous estimates on the size of her piggy bank start at a meager $200 million. It really makes you feel for members of New York’s elite society and their heartbreaking struggles with money! As for his other brothers, Page Six reports that nothing was left to her “estranged middle son” Chris Stokowski, and her oldest son, Stan got her modest Midtown penthouse. And her other property? That’s been bundled up in the measly piggy bank passed on to Cooper this week.



When asked about inheriting money in a 2014 Howard Stern interview, Anderson Cooper claimed he didn’t believe in inheriting money, especially his mother’s vast fortune:

“I don’t believe in inheriting money … I think it’s an initiative sucker. I think it’s a curse. Who’s inherited a lot of money that has gone on to do things in their life? From the time I was growing up, if I felt like there was some pot of gold waiting for me, I don’t know if I would have been so motivated.”

While his feelings towards inherited wealth are made clear, where does he stand on the generational benefits of growing up inside the lavish cabals of New York City’s ruling class? Mostly, I hope he’ll be okay—the power to generate enough capital to pay half the city’s rent must be really hard on a person! [Page Six]

Sometimes, the crushing weight of celebrity stardom, the number 33, and the closing of a beach club can only be expressed through a nude mirror selfie. Having been there myself I completely relate to Lindsay Lohan’s latest caper—doing just that!

As People is quick to point out, her latest birthday “comes amid reports that she is not doing a second season of her Mykonos-based MTV series, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.” Despite insisting the choice was her own, multiple sources in every major outlet claim otherwise. “Longtime frenemy” Paris Hilton also announced that there “is no truth” to rumors of a rebooted The Simple Life starring her and the I Know Who Killed Me actress. Lilo took both news cycles in stride, announcing her return to the studio for her first new music since her 15 year old album Speak.

They say that if you close your eyes and hum the chorus of “Rumors” on a fading summer day—you’ll see the visage of an endlessly 33 year old Lilo twirling on into the night. [People]

