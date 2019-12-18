And the Winner of Jezebel's Cancel Tournament 2019 Is…

A Supposedly Feminist Website
After two weeks of voting, Jezebel’s Cancel Tournament has reached its end. Several rounds of frantic canceling (Meghan McCain... Soul Cycle... Kanye West... Joe Biden) led to the ultimate face-off between Influencers (4) and Logan Paul (12) on Tuesday. And now, one of these things will be irrevocably canceled. The people have chosen. It’s time to say goodbye to...

INFLUENCERS!!

Influencers won 62 percent of the vote, by a margin of over 1,000. (Makes sense. As a delinquent YouTuber, Logan Paul is technically an influencer himself; why not take them all down.)

What of cancel culture itself? Will cancel culture be canceled in 2020? Just like selfies and wellness scams, the term won’t likely disappear anytime soon. There are simply too many toxic people, places, and things to cancel. In reality, nothing is ever canceled—except for Influencers.

We did it.

