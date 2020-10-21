And Now For Some Adorable Babies in Halloween Costumes

Image : Courtesy of Mom Teresa

Babies are, from what I understand, fleshy piles of joy full of hope and poo, and largely useless. But this year, they have found their purpose: they must save Halloween and possibly all the remaining holidays of this strange chunk of time we’ve referred to as 2020. Whilst all babies are capable of answering the call, a few babies—longtime readers of Jezebel who answered our plea for costumes— have already begun the blessed work of improving this year.

Leading the charge is baby Elia, who is dressing as Princess Leia for her first Halloween. Elia’s costume is complete with an actual lightsaber from a recent war of stars, which she has clearly mastered.

Image : Courtesy of Mom Teresa

Twins Marco and Amelia combined their cuteness powers and dressed as Queen bandmates Freddie Mercury and Brian May. Neither of these babies is wearing a wig, that is all natural.

Image : Courtesy of Mom Danielle

Going for a more abstract costume and dressing as a thing rather than a person are babies Arlo and Booker, sporting homemade costumes as a rainbow and a stormcloud . Babies making their own clothing and doin g the charitable work of looking cute to lift people’s moods— truly these are the MVPs of childhood.

Arlo as a rainbow and Booker as a storm cloud, costumes made by mom Image : Courtesy of Mom Alyssa

Also rounding out the abstract costume portion of this baby party is Amy, who dressed as her three-legged dog Molly. Amy was inspired by Molly, who sources say is a very good girl.

Image : Courtesy of Parent A.J. Image : Courtesy of Parent A.J. 1 / 2

Providing vintage goodness is commenter LizzieMae and their daughter Zoe dressed as a bunny. Zoe doesn’t appear to love this bunny costume, but we appreciate Zoe’s willingness to get dressed up for the greater good.



Image : Courtesy of LizzieMae

Commenter Douglas also sent in a vintage submission that involves a clown costume and a giant rabbit summoned from the depths of petting zoo hell to haunt our dreams. Do nnie Darko wishes he could pull this off so seamlessly.

Image : Courtesy of Douglas

Finally , GoldenPeafowlPrincess sent a wholesome mother-daughter costume of Queens Elsa and Anna from Disney’s Frozen. Here, baby is sporting the classic Elsa look— something these one-year-olds who have only seen Frozen 2 couldn’t possibly understand. This baby is an original!

Image : Courtesy of GoldenPeafowlPrincess

Bless these babies for their selfless work in improving the rest of our lives and hopefully those of their parents.

