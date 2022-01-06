Snip, snip go the scissors to Chris Noth’s last appearance in the And Just Like That finale. While there are still four episodes left until the series wraps up its first season ( and likely disposes of Steve and Miranda’s relationship for the umpteenth time) , producers of the show are letting everyone in on this non-spoiler. Noth was basking in the limelight like a pig in mud after his character, Mr. Big, was killed off in the Sex and the City reboot, b ut much like Icarus, he was humbled almost immediately when several women came forward with allegations of sexual assault. Noth has denied these allegations.



Now, in what we can only assume is an attempt to protect the show’s ratings, Noth’s final scene, which would have been of him haunting Carrie as she scattered his ashes in Paris, has been cut because the footage “was not narratively significant enough,” Variety reports. Sure, Jan.