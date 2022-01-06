Snip, snip go the scissors to Chris Noth’s last appearance in the And Just Like That finale. While there are still four episodes left until the series wraps up its first season (and likely disposes of Steve and Miranda’s relationship for the umpteenth time), producers of the show are letting everyone in on this non-spoiler. Noth was basking in the limelight like a pig in mud after his character, Mr. Big, was killed off in the Sex and the City reboot, but much like Icarus, he was humbled almost immediately when several women came forward with allegations of sexual assault. Noth has denied these allegations.
Now, in what we can only assume is an attempt to protect the show’s ratings, Noth’s final scene, which would have been of him haunting Carrie as she scattered his ashes in Paris, has been cut because the footage “was not narratively significant enough,” Variety reports. Sure, Jan.
- Kanye West might be headlining Coachella. In bigger news, Coachella is still happening???? [TMZ]
- After receiving a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic was denied entry into the country and had his visa canceled in accordance with Australia’s covid policy. The policy requires anyone entering to be vaccinated. Let’s see how the defending champion gets himself out of this one. [TMZ]
- It only took three years, but Larsa and Scottie Pippen are finally divorced. [Us Weekly]
- White woman face blindness is real and HBO mixing up Emma Watson and Emma Roberts just proves it. [Entertainment Weekly]
- Now we know who to blame for Tom Holland’s upcoming movie. [IndieWire]
- Despite this audition tape, Chip and Joanna Gaines still managed to land themselves a show and now an entire network of their own. The Lord works in mysterious ways I guess. [Deadline]