Ana De Armas Put a Cardboard Cutout of Herself on Her Lawn

Why doesn’t every celebrity mercilessly fuck with the paparazzi? This is the statement that I assume Ana de Armas was making when she decorated her lawn with a life-size cutout of herself.



Seems like deciding upon a location for the decoy Ana also provided a nice (if not slightly disturbing) bonding activity for her and Ben Affleck’s children.

Ideally, Affleck will begin taking his walks with the cutout Ana instead, holding her coffee for her and periodically pouring it against her smiling mouth. [Vulture]

Jonathan Van Ness is the latest high-profile figure to back away from J.K. Rowling and her transphobic opinions.



As part of the same thread, Van Ness also included a link to donate to the Homeless Black Trans Women, and added that he’s “so fucking mad” he read the Sorting Hat, which he did last month with Olivia Colman and Kate McKinnon. [People]

Hayden Panettiere got a new neck tattoo.



A weird thing about having tattoos visible to other people but not you is that you forget they’re there until someone asks about it. I hope Hayden is prepared for a lifetime of being momentarily confused when strangers ask her what her tattoo means every time she wears her hair up. [Page Six]