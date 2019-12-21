Photo : Polk County Jail via AP

Nicole Marie Poole Franklin told police she intentionally ran over a 14-year-old girl on a sidewalk because she thought the teenager was “a Mexican,” according to a release from Clive, Iowa Police Department on Friday. Originally, police thought it was a hit and run.

On Dec. 9, according to the police, 14-year-old Natalia Miranda was walking to “an activity” at a junior high school when the vehicle jumped onto the sidewalk and ran her over. On Thursday, the police department identified Franklin as the alleged assailant and interviewed her while she was being held in Polk County Jail on another assault charge that took place the same day. (The Associated Press reported Franklin was accused of making racist comments to a convenience store clerk and customers and throwing items at the clerk.)

From the release:

During the interview Franklin not only admitted to being the driver of the car that struck this girl, but also that she had done so intentionally. Franklin told investigators that she ran the girl over because she was, in her words, “a Mexican”. She went on to make a number of derogatory statements about Latinos to the investigators.

Franklin is being charged with attempted murder with $1 million bond, according to police. The girl’s family is asking for privacy as she recovers, but she did give one interview to television station KCCI. “I don’t remember the impact. I just remember the car coming towards me,” she said.

Clive is about 10 miles west of Des Moines with a population of roughly 17,000.

“I want to say, in the strongest terms possible, that there is no place in our community (or any other) for this type of hatred and violence. We are committed to stand by and support this family and work diligently with them to seek justice,” Clive Police Chief Michael G. Venema said in a statement.