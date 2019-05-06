Image: Getty

The Markles aren’t the only ones popping out kids right now—Amy Schumer also gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday.



Schumer, who like Markle is 37, knew the two were on track to have their babies at nearly identical times.

“I’ll tell you who it’s not fun being pregnant at the exact same time as: Meghan Markle!” Schumer said in her Netflix special, Growing.

“She’s out there in her six-inch heels, adorable outfits,” she said, adding correctly, “I think we’re to the day the same amount pregnant.”

Advertisement

Something tells me their upbringings will be...a little different!

[The Mercury News]

Advertisement

What? You mean to tell me that Jennifer Aniston hasn’t just balled up the idea of love and thrown it in the trash like she’s supposed to after a couple marriages ended in divorce?

As she told Tig Nortaro for an interview with Harper’s Bazaar,

When it comes knocking, it’s going to be welcomed. I’m not like, “No, I’m done with that. That’s never going to happen again.” My time on this planet has been about…It hasn’t looked a certain way. It’s my way; it’s what I’ve been given this round. But I would say I don’t find any of my past has given me a reason to harden up and create a shell or a wall of “No more, that’s it, I’m closed.”

Advertisement

I just want to point out that being married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, both of whom were/are stone cold foxes, is hardly the disaster people have made it out to be. I hope Aniston continues to get dicked by some of the most attractive men in Hollywood long into her twilight years, and I think she will.

[Harper’s Bazaar]