Barf BagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.
What would you have done?
Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:
- In 2008, Amy Klobuchar, who is now running for president, was on a plane with a salad her aide had gotten her, no fork, and apparently, a comb. She lambasted her aide for losing the fork and used the comb to eat her salad, adding insult to injury by later asking her staff to clean off the comb. It sounds pretty typical of the way Klobuchar has been accused of treating her staff (poorly), but the comb hack is... good? Bad? Probably somewhere in between. [New York Times]
- Known racist Steve King said he’ll run for reelection in 2020. [Washington Post]
- The Trump administration plans to stop giving out H-4 visas, which allow the spouses of highly-skilled visa workers to come live and work in the U.S. A reminder that family separation doesn’t just happen at the border, and it isn’t just between parents and children. [Talking Points Memo]
- If President Trump doesn’t release his tax returns for the 2020 election, New Jersey is prepared to make a stink. [Newsweek]
Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:
Advertisement