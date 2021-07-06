America's Worst Couple, Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton, Is Now America's Worst Married Couple

Screenshot : Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Gwen Stefani and her new husband Blake Shelton, who were finally married on Saturday, July 3. It must have taken some divine restraint for Shelton to not get married the following day so he could have a lifetime of corny dad jokes about the fireworks being some sort of celebration of his love for Stefani. Growth!

The two were married in Oklahoma, according to TMZ, with a ceremony officiated by Carson Daly, who hosts The Voice, the show that brought these two divorced lovebirds together. Shelton reportedly built a chapel on his ranch for the occasion. As a favor to all of the people who are curious about this wedding but don’t want to put in the effort to Google it, Stefani posted most of the wedding photos on her Instagram, including shots of her gown and accompanying bright white cowgirl boots with a stiletto heel. Yeehaw.

Britney Spears’s manager, Larry Rudolph, is joining the chorus of people speaking for the singer and claims that she wants to retire from the music industry altogether. In a letter of resignation from his post as manager, Rudolph reportedly told Jamie Spears, “It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.”

Rudolph claimed in his letter that his decision to resign from Britney’s team was related to this conversation they may or may not have had and that the singer no longer requires his services if she has no plans on performing. Rudolph has been managing Britney for 25 years. [TMZ]