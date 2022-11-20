The 50th Annual American Music Awards aired live from Los Angeles’ own Microsoft Theater on Sunday, and if that sounds like a monumental occasion, allow me to inform you that you’re wrong. Wayne Brady (of Whose Line Is It Anyway? fame) hosted, and the guest list read like the wedding of a high school friend who invited you out of obligation (read: there were more people we had never heard of than those we had).



Machine Gun Kelly went full purple porcupine (or voodoo doll) , Taylor Swift slipped in mid-show to collect her Best Pop Album award in a rhinestone jumpsuit, and Anitta wore comma-shaped cut-outs on her butt cheeks. Here’s the good, bad, and the barely recognizable!