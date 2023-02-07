Amber Rose's 9-Year-Old Son Understands More About Periods, Sex Work Than Most Men

I’ve been endeared to Amber Rose since 2015, when Kanye West, her ex-boyfriend of five years, lamented on The Breakfast Club that he needed to take “30 showers” after dating her. Another person might immediately inhale an entire pound cake, or become a shut-in for a few days. Instead, Rose fired back, then organized SlutWalk, a successful march in protest of slut-shaming, victim-blaming, and sexual and social inequity. Thus, it should shock no one that Rose is raising the kind of boys that wouldn’t say, denigrate an ex-girlfriend on a syndicated radio show.

On Emily Ratajkowksi’s podcast “High Low,” the model and entrepreneur lauded her 9-year-old son Sebastian (whom she shares with rapper Wiz Khalifa) as a “feminist,” who she’s made certain is well aware of sex work and understands that OnlyFans is a viable form of labor.

“Your son, by the time he’s 5, is going to start Googling you and seeing everything,” Rose, who once stripped and is currently an OnlyFans creator, said in defense of her candor. Reflecting on her explanation of why someone might pursue sex work, she explained to him that “Mommy has to make money” in order to afford his “nice school,” and vacations and trips to Six Flags and Universal Studios.

“ When it comes to women, you have to let women do what they need to do to support their families, ” she recalled telling him. As a result, she says, Sebastian is already defending sex workers and those who’ve found financial security via OnlyFans.

Rose shared a particularly heartening anecdote wherein she overheard a friend of her son’s speaking poorly about OnlyFans creators. “ Bro, you can’t say that ’” Sebastian said, according to Rose. “ You have to let a woman do what she wants with her body. That’s not cool. You can’t do that. ”

“A tear rolled down my cheek. I was like, ‘That’s my fucking baby.’ I instilled that in him from birth,” she said.



Rose went on to recall telling Sebastian about menstrual cycles when he was a toddler . Of course, he was largely unbothered. “Anytime I use the bathroom [since] my son was 2, 3 years old, he’ll be like, ‘Mommy, do you need a tampon? Do you need a pad, Mommy? I’ll go in a drawer and get it for you,’” she told Ratajkowski. “I’ve told him about everything.”

Frankly, it’s bittersweet that a 9-year-old seems to have a better understanding of periods and has demonstrated greater support than most lawmakers on sex work and OnlyFans, but alas. Thank you for your service, Amber.