25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime 'Big Deal' Day

25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime 'Big Deal' Day

It's still a billionaire's world, and we're just trying to get some half-off vibrators and discounted Apple products in it.

By
Lauren Tousignant
Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Getty Images

If it feels like Amazon’s Prime Day was just three months ago...that’s because it was. But for the next 48 hours (October 10 and 11), Amazon Prime members can enjoy another Prime Day that the corporation is calling Prime Big Deal Days. The Deals don’t appear to be any Bigger than the July sale, but when capitalism throws you a bone, you click Add to Cart. (A feature which, coincidentally, happens to be part of the FTC’s anti-trust lawsuit against Amazon for allegedly blocking competition and essentially trapping sellers.)

It is a pretty convenient time to get started on holiday shopping, and since items are between 30% and 70% off, why not get something for yourself, too? The deals will keep switching up through Wednesday, so this isn’t really a save-to-your-cart-and-think-about-it type of situation. We’ve gathered a few current highlights and added in some of the shit we’re buying to help keep your Prime Big Deal Day chill.

LAPCOS Sheet Masks

LAPCOS Sheet Masks

Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Getty Images

Hydrate your face! Or firm it up. Or slather it with snail snot. All of LAPCOS five-pack sheet masks are on sale for $11.90 (down from $20).

Steve Madden Women’s Howler Ankle Boot

Steve Madden Women’s Howler Ankle Boot

Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Amazon

These staple fall boots are 30% off, from $99.95 to $69.95—chic!

Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask

Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask

Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Amazon

Sleep like That Girl or whatever with this silk sleep mask that’s currently having its viral moment on TikTok. (On sale for $15.19 from $26.99.)

Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush

Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush

Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Amazon

This brush also had its viral TikTok moment over the summer—I caved and bought it for $19.99 like a sucker, but you can (and should!!!) get it for $9.59.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 8

Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Amazon

I’ve been hemming and hawing over whether or not I should get an Apple Watch for years. But the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently over 20% off at $319.00 (down from $399.00), so I might finally pull the trigger.

Thumb Wall Hooks

Thumb Wall Hooks

Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Amazon

A 16-pack of these fun, nifty hooks is only $7.64 (down from $13.99).

Satisfyer Pro 2

Satisfyer Pro 2

Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Amazon

$29.95 (down from $69.95) for the best orgasm of your life? This is a no-brainer.

Vince Silk Button-Down Shirt

Vince Silk Button-Down Shirt

Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Amazon

Step up your fall day-to-night wardrobe at over 30% off the full price—this Vince 100% silk shirt is on sale for $277, down from $395.

CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream

CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream

Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Amazon

In a world of fancy night moisturizers that can cost anywhere from $300 to $2,000, CeraVe’s Night Cream is as good as any of them and already affordable at $21.99—but is now on sale for $11.99.

MEIRUBY Lighter

MEIRUBY Lighter

Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Amazon

People continue to be obsessed with this thing: Get it for yourself, your parents, your neighbors, your friends, everyone at your office, or all of the above—with the pink one on sale for $8.79 (down from $13.99).

HEETA Hair Scalp Massager

HEETA Hair Scalp Massager

Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Amazon

Make every day a day at the salon! (For only $6.77, down from $12.99.)

Marc Jacobs The Large Tote Bag

Marc Jacobs The Large Tote Bag

Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Amazon

The only tote bag you’ll ever need? On sale for $184.99 from $225.00.

FULMINARE Air Purifier

FULMINARE Air Purifier

Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Amazon

One Amazon user recently commented that this air purifier’s “soft light is comforting and I feel like it’s doing it’s job!” Nice! And for $29.99 (down from $69.99), you really can’t lose.

TKTK Pimple Patches

TKTK Pimple Patches

Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Amazon

These are on sale for $5.94 (down from $11.99). So you could spend like $30 and essentially have yourself a lifetime supply.

Grabie Watercolor Paint Set

Grabie Watercolor Paint Set

Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Amazon

Another viral TikTok find but for $31.99 (down from $49.99), this makes a wonderfully cReAtIvE gift for yourself or anyone else.

Instant Pot Electric Round Dutch Oven

Instant Pot Electric Round Dutch Oven

Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Amazon

Cozy season is here, and with this Instant Pot (on sale for $149.95 from $299.99) you can make all the warm, comforting food of your dreams for only half the work and 1/5th the cost.

Paper Mate InkJoy Pens

Paper Mate InkJoy Pens

Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Amazon

You might not have a reason to use a lime green or turquoise gel pen every day, but for $14.99 (down from $20.97), who needs one?

Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick Immersion Blender

Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick Immersion Blender

Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Amazon

Mix your shit! This is over 60% off at $16.78 (down from $44.99).

Durex Condoms Adventure Pack Condoms

Durex Condoms Adventure Pack Condoms

Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Amazon

The only thing better than safe sex is safe sex that’s over 20% off—this pack is $28, down from $35.

Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera

Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera

Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Amazon

Not saying this would be the perfect Secret Santa gift, but it would be my perfect Secret Santa gift—on sale for $70.05 from $99.00.

L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Lift Mascara

L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Lift Mascara

Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Amazon

See for yourself if the hype is real! This mascara, which all but launched an influencer war on Tiktok in January, is on sale for $10.55 (down from $14.99).

Oversized Half-Zip Pullover

Oversized Half-Zip Pullover

Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Amazon

Get comfy as fuck. This is on sale for $25.89 from $45.99

AuKing Projector

AuKing Projector

Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Amazon

At over 40%, it’s finally time to turn that empty wall into a theatrical experience. (On sale for $55.99 from $99.99.)

TOCESS 8-Pack Large Hair Claw Clips

TOCESS 8-Pack Large Hair Claw Clips

Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Amazon

Yet another TikTok viral favorite—the eight-pack is over 50% off at $6.98 (down from $13.99).

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush

Image for article titled 25 Things We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime &#39;Big Deal&#39; Day
Photo: Amazon

I, personally, am using this Prime Big Deal Day to upgrade my toothbrush from a discount pharmacy two-pack to this seemingly high-tech work of art that’s on sale for $39.95 from $59.95.

