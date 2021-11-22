The American Music Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday , and some of the stars who blessed us with their presence wanted to show us they’ve gotten really fucking weird post-pandemic (mid-pandemic? It’s all unclear ).

This year’s show was hosted by Cardi B (who changed so many times I lost count), with performances from BTS, pretty princess Olivia Rodrigo (who looked polished and cute, but pretty much same as always ), Bad Bunny, and more. Diplo DJ’d for the night, but literally no one asked for that. AND THERE WAS EVEN A REVENGE DRESS.

Let’s get to gawking at people who are richer than us!