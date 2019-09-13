Image: Getty

And now, for the fashion Olympics.

Last night mi reina and yours, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, held her 5th annual Diamond Ball in support of the Clara Lionel Foundation. The looks are always the best of the year and in 2019, I don’t think there was a single questionable fit. Let’s dive in, shall we?

Image: Getty

Miami model Victoria Barbara wore a structured, shimmery white gown with confounding sleeves, Yandy Smith managed to make houndstooth sexy, and Normani invented cleavage.

Advertisement

Image: Getty

All hail Madisin Rian, whose look belongs in the Museum of Modern Art. I mean, is she kidding? Damn.



Advertisement

Image: Getty

Rhapsody’s simple chic fit actually had me googling “tasteful gala gloves” this morning, and Paula Patton’s Cleopatra garb shines bright. I don’t love it as much as some of the others on this list, but the bar is clearly sky high.

Advertisement

Image: Getty

I love Trae Young’s coat, even though it does look like he’s about to join the Black Parade, and Carmelo Anthony’s tux is classic.

Advertisement

Image: Getty

Meek Mill is looking dapper as ever—I love the chain in lieu of a tie. 21 Savage should give me that velvet blazer.

Advertisement

Image: Getty

Fashion glasses! Offset’s multi-fabric navy suit is doin’ it for me, and 2 Chainz’s many chains over a Louis Vuitton jacket is fire.

Advertisement

Image: Getty

Love & Hip Hop: New York’s Erica Mena brought vintage Hollywood glam in a cupcake-shaped bedazzled gown, and Megan Thee Stallion is doing some serious hot goth Jessica Rabbit cosplay.

Advertisement

Image: Getty

Rihanna is absolutely flawless in her black Givenchy Haute Couture mermaid gown, red lipstick and pearl earrings, and Karlie Kloss is happy to be there. Her gown looks like it’s going to try and coerce me into seeing Chicago on Broadway, but since when has that ever been a bad thing?

Advertisement

Image: Getty

Ebonee Davis wore a scarf as a dress and as far as I am concerned, she looks great. Cindy Bruna lit up the carpet in a lettuce wrap.

Advertisement

Image: Getty

Emily Bustamante and Fabolous’s garments don’t compliment each other, but they’re great nonetheless. I especially love the length of his sequined coat. Nicole Tuck and DJ Khaled went black and white. If it ain’t broke... something, something.

Advertisement

Image: Getty

Call me crazy, but j’adore Pharrell Williams’ AC/DC-esque short-suit. Helen Lasichanh looked perfect, as always. I wish Alexi Ashe and Seth Meyers would’ve stepped up their game for this event, but they look fine.

Advertisement

Image: Getty

And last but certainly not least, the pink ladies. Cardi B’s pastel wonderland is the stuff of Taylor Swift’s dreams, and is there a cooler person than Slick Woods on this earth? I think not.

