All the Extremely Rare Red Carpet Fashion at Pose's In-Person Premiere

Joan Summers
Illustration for article titled All the Extremely Rare Red Carpet Fashion at Pose&#39;s In-Person Premiere
Image: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

FX’s hit drama Pose is back for its final season. To celebrate the occasion, its stars staged an in-person red carpet in New York, at the Lincoln Center.

Wow! Look at all these famous people in clothes.

First up we have star Dominique Jackson, who looks totally gorgeous. The dress is not particularly my favorite thing I’ve ever seen, but Jackson has the undeniable skill of wearing clothes, not clothes wearing her. I’ll let this slide! The styling, however, leaves much to be desired, but this hair length is perfect for the overall effect.

I am curious what material it is around the bust! That looks interesting.

Image: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)
Image: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Star Mj Rodriguez looks gorgeous as well in Gaultier. Seems like mini-dresses are absolutely in for the summer. The corseting on the gloves is a nice effect, even if it reads a little busy with only a strappy sandal and not much else to balance her proportions. I feel like I’ve seen the belt across the boobs elsewhere on the runway, which is not a read. The look is a serve! It’s also the first real costume in our lineup, which I love, because this is a show about ballroom. Not office supplies or a down-and-out white woman looking for love in Cleveland.

Back to the fashions.

The thing with a minidress is that this dense bundle of fabric, especially a strapless one, plays absolute tricks with a human body’s proportions. The key is to balance the offset with a statement shoe, unless it’s a nude illusion, which this is not. Especially, mind you, if the dress plays on themes of corsetry and lingerie and is Gaultier no less. I promise, the man won’t fault a totally ridiculous boot.

Regardless, the makeup and styling is exquisite, and it doesn’t really matter what a person wears when they are as talented as Mj.

Image: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Let’s take a brief step away from the stars to look at what some of the creators wore. First up is Our Lady J. I can’t quite tell if it’s a suit or if it’s a jumper, but I do love contrast stitching. It’s funky enough that I have nothing but neutral things to say, even if I certainly wouldn’t wear it myself. I do like the hair though! I hope to see more adventurous cuts in 2021.

Image: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Then there is my teenage idol and superstar Janet Mock, in a stunningly architectural gold lame moment of whatever. I’ve always admired Mock’s ability to look glamorous in anything, anywhere, and at any time. Sure, it’s nothing I haven’t seen before, but hot damn, does she look snatched.

Image: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Back to the actors.

Hailie Sahar looks sickening in McQueen. The hair is great, the costume-y feather sleeves are great, and the too-small wallet is great and also camp. It’s also the first gown I’ve seen that touches the floor—I love it! No complaints.

Image: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Angelica Ross also wore a gown that touches the floor. She looks stunning, even if the gown is, well, a gown! This hair, however, is sublime, and the styling pulls it together. I also appreciate someone who can match their nails to the outfit—yes, I zoomed in on the nails, because I’m ridiculous.

I can’t get over how much I love this cut!

Image: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Jason Rodriguez wore a bodysuit. To quote a reality competition show judge we all hate: Bodysuits? On a runway? At least it’s something.

Image: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

And because Billy Porter likes to be the main event on the runway, I have saved Billy Porter for last. As his costumes on the red carpet become increasingly esoteric, I find myself increasingly endeared to him. This particular moment is Robert Wun, recently seen on the likes of Willow Smith and Doja Cat. The level of artistry involved, even if it does read a bit busy, is absolutely staggering. Instagram posts of the backside blow me away, and the overall effect is one of technical brilliance.

But the adage of taking “just one thing” off before walking the red carpet does apply here, as enamored as I am with Wun’s work. I think the train is just a step too far for the ensemble. But otherwise—what is there to really be mad at, here? This is the final Pose red carpet! Let’s have some fun while it lasts.

