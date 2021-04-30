All the Extremely Rare Red Carpet Fashion at Pose's In-Person Premiere

Image : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images )

FX’s hit drama Pose is back for its final season. To celebrate the occasion, its stars staged an in-person red carpet in New York, at the Lincoln Center.



Wow! Look at all these famous people in clothes.

First up we have star Dominique Jackson, who looks totally gorgeous. The dress is not particularly my favorite thing I’ve ever seen, but Jackson has the undeniable skill of wearing clothes, not clothes wearing her. I’ll let this slide! The styling, however, leaves much to be desired, but this hair length is perfect for the overall effect.



I am curious what material it is around the bust! That looks interesting.

