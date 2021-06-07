All the Dazzling Divas On the BAFTAs Red Carpet

Image : Tim P. Whitby ( Getty Images )

It’s Bimini, babes!

The BAFTAs transpired across the pond Sunday. Lots of celebrities gathered in Londontown for the festivities, and mostly for an excuse to dress up, I imagine. Most notable on the red carpet were three queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: breakout superstar Bimini Bon Boulash, the shockingly eliminated A’Whora, and S eason 2 winner Lawrence Chaney. Let’s clap for that! I can’t imagine those nasty little British TERFs were too pleased about their inclusion in the night’s ceremonies, and that delights me. Let’s all do our best to make them feel that way in perpetuity.

During the ceremony, that one guy everyone really likes in that terrible Sally Rooney show won the leading actor award, while Michaela Coel gloriously won two whole awards for her brilliant I May Destroy You. In her acceptance speech, she dedicated her win to the series’ intimacy coordinator, telling the audience:



“Thank you for your existence in our industry, for making the space safe, for creating physical, emotional and professional boundaries so that we can make work about exploitation, loss of respect, about abuse of power without being exploited or abused in the process.”

There were others on the carpet; m any made a splash, some flopped, and others were pulled deep below the surface of the Thames, never to be heard from again. Why don’t we look at the last photos of them snapped before the disaster?

