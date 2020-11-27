All the Celebrities Who Spent Thanksgiving With Their Dogs

Screenshot : Instagram

If paparazzi had been stalking my Thanksgiving, they would have found me and a small handful of friends eating chicken and Brussels sprouts in the front yard on a glorious Los Angeles afternoon. If they’d showed up about an hour or so after that, they would have found me pouring unasked for shots of Fireball into everyone’s empty wine glasses and drunkenly trying to pet the neighborhood cats. Animals, it turns out, make the ideal Thanksgiving companions because you can still touch them without worrying that doing so will result in one of your deaths.



Advertisement

In that spirit , below is a collection of every celebrity who spent Thanksgiving with their dogs. Celebrities not pictured with dogs have not been included in this roundup. Thank you for understanding.

Here’s Jennifer Aniston and her puppy:

Advertisement

Here’s Justin Theroux and his puppy:

Gwyneth Paltrow visited her father’s “resting place” with her kids and dog:

Advertisement

The Lacheys, plus a dog who looks like he’d rather not be there:

Advertisement

Kathy Griffin did not include a photo, but I believe her.

Advertisement

Grimes better not have gotten a grant. [ Dlisted

better not have gotten a grant. [ Ozzy Osbourne talks about cheating on Sharon. [ Just Jared

Bad Bunny addresses those marriage rumors. [ ET