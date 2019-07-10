Image: Getty

At this point, it is impossible to be even a casual fan of popular culture and not know a star-studded, live-action remake of The Lion King is on the horizon. Hell, Beyoncé just dropped a new song for it. People who are weirdly obsessive about Disney and/or children will have to wait until July 18 to see it in theaters. If that’s you, here’s something to tide you over: the official premiere took place last night at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, and the looks were certainly on theme.

As always, here’s the good, the bad, the ugly and the feathered:

Image: Getty

Let’s start with the best, and then meticulously critique the rest. From left to right, Atandwa Kani, Mandi Kani, and John Kani (who voices Rafiki) had the best looks of the evening by far, and who doesn’t appreciate a coordinated ensemble? Snaps.

Image: Getty

Advertisement

Perhaps I spoke too soon. It’s Destiny’s Child, y’all: Beyoncé (and Blue Ivy!) wore custom Alexander McQueen tuxedo dresses—with tulle!—and matching Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Michelle Williams chose to shine, Kelly Rowland dove straight into the animal print theme, and did it better than most.

Image: Getty

Advertisement

Shahadi Wright Joseph (young Nala or young Bey, depending on who you ask), adorned a long lavender gown and guess what? It worked! Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey are always the most stylish people in the room (love, love, love Halle’s Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini velvet dress and Giuseppe Zanotti heels) and Yara Shahidi’s structed lapels should give her flight.

Image: Getty

Advertisement

Chiwetel Ejiofor, or Scar, as you’ll soon know him, kept it classic. Donald Glover isn’t afraid of a print and sweet young Simba, JD McCrary, really went for it with that jacket. More studs on the red carpet, please.

Image: Getty

Advertisement

Tiffany Haddish arrived in her fourth of July outfit, Ali Wong’s satin pastel pink stood out, not necessarily in a bad way, and Chrissy Metz should wear sunshine yellow more often.

Image: Getty

Advertisement

The dream of the ‘80s is alive with Eric André’s neon green and toxic-hot pink, Seth Rogen must’ve robbed Jeff Goldblum’s wardrobe for that shirt, and Pedro Pascal really phoned it in here, but in his defense, it was probably really hot outside.

Image: Getty

Advertisement

Billy Eichner, who just always looks so confused, wore a rust-red Paul Smith suit. Judging by Jimmy Kimmel’s look, he, too, wasn’t expecting to walk a carpet that day. Keegan-Michael Key looked fine.

Image: Getty

Advertisement

Meghan Trainor and LeeAnn Rimes both wore leopard, in different ways, and I like ‘em both. Sisters Emily and Zooey Deschanel didn’t stray far from their usual style, though I do love the metallic shine of Em’s mid-length dress.

Image: Getty

Advertisement

Florence Kasumba (voice of Shenzi) and Skai Jackson also opted for glitz and glamor and both of them pulled it off. Marsai Martin’s tufted red gown looks very comfortable to sit in, or on. It definitely differed from the other styles of the night, and guess what? She killed it.

Image: Getty

Advertisement

Yvette Nicole Brown nailed this, and I am completely inspired by what appears to be an wooden belt. (Bonus points if the slats are connected by elastic.) Kalen Allen threw on some bright feathers, perhaps not realizing Patrick Starrr was going to walk the carpet in head-to-toe-and-then-some tie-dye. There can only be one king of too much.

Image: Getty

Advertisement

Alfre Woodard (Sarabi) is never not a stunner and Lena Waithe’s matching Team Epiphany sweatsuit better be on a million Hypebeasts’ mood boards. I love Logan Browning in Netflix’s Dear White People, and I especially love her in this gown. She did that.